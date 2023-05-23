Romanian Patriarchate in unison with the other Orthodox Churches in disapproving civil partnership promotion

The Romanian Patriarchate, in unison with the other Orthodox Churches, consistently disapproves of the promotion of the idea of civil partnership, said spokesman of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Vasile Banescu.

"The Romanian Patriarchate, in agreement with the other Orthodox Churches, constantly disapproves of the promotion of the idea of civil partnership as well as of legislating it, as it represents not just an unnecessary overlap with the valid institution of marriage, but also a genuine undermining of full responsibility assumption by the two spouses, as well as the toxic source (as proven in other societies) for the annihilation of the family's importance and morally formative authority," Banescu argues.

According to him, in reality the civil partnership legalizes cohabitation, acting over time as a disclaimer of responsibility of the two partners, to the detriment of the mother and the child and doing the latter a major disservice, as the natural family is considered to be the only legal framework that optimally protects the "growth, education and instruction of children" (Art. 48, para. 1 of the Romanian Constitution).

"Everywhere where it was accepted, the legalization of civil partnerships became the first step towards the legalization of 'same-sex marriage', being just the means through which this 'marriage' can be ushered in. Granting a legal status to same-sex couples through the legalization of civil partnerships has proved to be only a cunning and supportive political movement towards granting the 'right' to marry to people who, by the nature of their free sexual options, are outside the reasons and founding goals of the natural family based on marriage. The experience of the states that have legalized same-sex marriages speaks volumes about this," the BOR spokesperson emphasizes.

Vasile Banescu makes it clear that "the family law is 'closely linked to the cultural and historical traditions of each society and its profound concepts', therefore no European or international piece of legislation can oblige states to create a special status for those in cohabiting relationships, be they opposite- or same-sex couples." AGERPRES