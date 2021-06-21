Romanian Patriarchate’s Basilica Media Centre marks its patronal feast on Pentecost Monday

All five institutions that are part of the Basilica Media Centre of the Romanian Patriarchate were placed under the protection of the Holy Trinity, having as a model and help the Divine Persons who “offer Themselves to each other and work together in perfect harmony, and Their glory shows the holiness and beauty of Their eternal love.”

Faith in the Holy Trinity is the main teaching of the Orthodox Church, a doctrine that is reflected in all ecclesial activity transmitted through the Basilica Media Centre.

The Basilica Media Centre was established at the initiative of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel on October 27, 2007.

Components of the Media Centre include Radio Trinitas, Trinitas TV, Lumina publications, Basilica News Agency and the Press and Public Relations Office. They together transmit the message and present to society the institutions, activities and attitudes of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Basilica.ro informs.

Referring to the cooperation between the media institutions of the Romanian Patriarchate, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel emphasized that “the Basilica Media Centre is like a hand with five fingers through which the Church works for a correct information of the faithful about its life and activity today.”

The Basilica Media Centre represents the concrete form of activity of the Communications and Public Relations Sector of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The institution functions as a non-profit subunit of the Patriarchal Administration.