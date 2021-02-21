Romanian police announce extradition to US of member of feared Mexican drug cartel

A member of Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, one of Mexico's most powerful and violent crime gangs, was extradited from Romania to the US, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) announced on Sunday.

Officers of the Organized Crime Directorate's Anti-Drug Service and prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) conducted last year joint investigations targeting members of an extensive Mexican criminal network involved in international drug trafficking, the Romanian Police said.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and US Marshals, respectively, also cooperated in these actions.

The US Department of Justice issued a rogatory letter in connection with the investigation of money laundering, money laundering conspiracy, processing or distribution of controlled substances under the US Code for the purpose of illegal importation.

Under Romanian law these activities amount to the crimes of high-risk international drug trafficking and money laundering.

"Following the successful police activities, the US judicial authorities issued a provisional arrest warrant for the extradition of a Mexican citizen, which was enforced by the Romanian authorities," IGPR said

This was part of a large-scale operation carried out by the Drug Enforcement Administration which ended up in 230 arrests and 11 search warrants being issued, the cited source said.

The Mexican citizen subject to the provisional arrest warrant was extradited to the US in July 2020, but the information was made public only on Sunday because throughout this period the American authorities carried out a large-scale operation to bust the international crime network, arresting hundreds of people.

In conducting this operation, the officers of the Directorate for the Combat of Organized Crime received the support of their peers from the Service for the Combat of Organized Crime in Maritime Ports and of the Border Police General Inspectorate - Otopeni Airport Crossborder Point.