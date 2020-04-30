Romanian Police: Traditional 1 May seaside holiday not registered in military ordinances as reason to travel

The traditional 1 May seaside holiday is not registered in the military ordinances as a reason to travel, on Thursday said the Romanian Police in a release on their Facebook page.

The Police urges the Romanians to stay home.

"The traditional 1 May seaside holiday is not registered in the military ordinances as a reason to travel, hence, for everybody's welfare, we ask you to stay home! The police are operating in [Bucharest] North Railway Station, in trains and railway stations to check the reasons why people travel during this period," the Romanian Police wrote.