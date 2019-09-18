Romanian, Polish Foreign Affairs ministers talk about Western Balkans, cooperation within NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, attended, on Wednesday, the second round of intergovernmental consultations between Romania and Poland, in Bucharest, context in which she spoke with her Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, about the situation in the Western Balkans, included, but also about cooperation within NATO.

The head of the Bucharest diplomacy "voiced her conviction that the intergovernmental meeting has reconfirmed the transition of the Romanian-Polish practical interaction to a new phase of the strategic design, with benefits both at bilateral level, as well as at regional, European and Euro-Atlantic level," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs minister underlined, in this context, "the imperative to continue the great cooperation between the parties on the security level, in the context of NATO, the B9 format and the Romania - Poland - Turkey Trilateral." Ramona Manescu also pointed out the intense and dynamic development of the economic relations between Romania and Poland in the last years and advocated for the increase of trade and investment flows between the two countries.

The discussions with the Polish counterpart also focused on European issues with greater relevance for both states, with an emphasis on the future of Europe, Brexit, the enlargement of the EU, Western Balkans, Eastern Partnership, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Unfolding in the context of the celebration by Romania and Poland, in 2019, of 100 years of diplomatic relations, 30 years of continuous democratic regime, 10 years of bilateral Strategic Partnership, the consultations occasioned the review of the progress made in the bilateral relationship since the previous round of Romanian-Polish intergovernmental consultations, which was organized in Warsaw, on May 25, 2018, as well as the establishment of the future cooperation coordinates between the two countries.