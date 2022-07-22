Romanian Post Company puts first digital mailboxes into service

The Romanian Post Company on Friday put into service the first digital mailboxes out of a total of 3,000 such lockers which will be installed in the next period throughout the country, the company informs in a release.

"This way, the public postal operator is taking another step towards digitalization, keeping pace with the global dynamics of online commerce. Concretely, the first two Romanian Post digital boxes were put into operation at Bucharest Post Office No. 66 located on Constantin Titel Petrescu Street, and at the Buftea (Ilfov County) post office," the cited document states.

Digital post boxes are a solution to the package distribution service, with either standard pay or cash on delivery, and are accessible non-stop to customers in self-service mode. This service allows the recipients of postal items to pick up their package whenever they want, without being conditioned on the working hours of postal employees or having to wait at the post office counter.

Customers who have to pick up a package will be notified by SMS or e-mail. The recipients can pay directly at the POS integrated in the digital box, which is also equipped with a touch screen that provides a user-friendly, intuitive interaction. AGERPRES