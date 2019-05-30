Romanian president Klaus Iohannis: 'Liquidation of Transylvania-based Jewish community, a genocide that left Ardeal orphan, ailing'

The liquidation of the Jewish community from Transylvania was "a genocide that has left the Ardeal orphan and ailing," President Klaus Iohannis says on Thursday in a message on the occasion of the 75th commemoration of the deportation of the Jews from North Ardeal.

The said message was read by the presidential councilor Andrei Muraru at the commemorative events organised at Sighetu Marmatiei, the Presidential Administration says.

"Today we commemorate 75 years since the deportation of the Jews from North Ardeal, one of the most terrible tragedies of the 20th century. Blinded by hatred against the Jews and showing a deep disdain for the human dignity and the individual rights and liberties, the Nazi regime, tightly collaborating with the Hungarian authorities of those times, engineered a devilish plan meant to resolve the so-called "Jewish matter" in the occupied territory, from Romania, known as North Transylvania," the president asserts.

He recalls that as many as 131,639 Jews were deported then from North Transylvania.

"Having been stuck in freight wagons and left without identity, these people took off on the road of unimaginable horrors and of the death in the Nazi death camps, eventually," Iohannis stresses.

Moreover, Klaus Iohannis emphasizes that "through a bold, salutary decision, the Romanian state has admitted one decade and a half ago its major responsibility as regards the Holocaust that took place in the territories administrated by Romania, such as Basarabia, Bucovina or Transnistria, during the anti-Jewish genocide's dark period."

"Ever since, Romania assumed in an honest manner its traumatic past, by recording significant progresses as regards the preservation of the memory of Holocaust, the combating of anti-Semitism, racism, intolerance and xenophobia. The legislation has been strengthened, whilst education about the Holocaust became a ceaseless concern of the Romania authorities. To protect the Jewish cultural heritage became a duty of honour of the Romanian state, and the mission to combat any anti-Semitic manifestation and the negationist discourse took the shape of a permanent public policy," Iohannis adds.

"The recent evolutions have yet shown an extraordinary thing, that is the Romanian society learned an essential lesson from the recent past - passivity can turn us into accessories to evil, but the active offensive against the scourge of hatred and discrimination could give birth to a genuine civic, healthy patriotism. This way, assuming the traumatic past could be an important root for the democratic, safe future," he stresses.

In context, Iohannis brings to mind the recent European election which "have shown that in Europe the extremism wave could be alleviated, at least for the moment."

"Ever since the beginning of my mandate, I pleaded for the honouring of the Holocaust victims' memory and advocated any approach meant to thwart anti-Semitism, historical negationism or the extremist trends. I will continue to defend the individual rights and liberties, the European values and the rule of law, so that Romania enhances the progresses it has recorded so far," Iohannis adds, underlining that this mission "is a paramount condition for our country to remain a strong, secure state, deeply attached to the Euro-Atlantic values."

