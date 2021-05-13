Romanian Senate Chair Anca Dragu to start official visit to Spain

Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu starts today a four-day official visit to Spain at the invitation of her counterpart Maria Pilar Llop Cuenca, with the visit being aimed at deepening and diversifying political dialogue and strengthening the special nature of the traditional friendly relationships between the two countries, agerpres reports.

Scheduled for the visit are working meetings with the chair of the Spanish Senate and lawmakers to discuss, among other things, combating domestic violence, and gender equality, according to a Romanian Senate press statement released on Thursday.

To mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Romania and Spain, an exhibition of the Diplomatic Archives of the two countries will be inaugurated.Dragu and her retinue will have a videoconference meeting with representatives of the Spain's Romanian community."The Romanian community is well integrated, active, acting as a bridge and catalyst for the development of relationships between the two countries, with the Romanian citizens making an important and recognised contribution to the Spanish economy," reads the release.Part of the visit is also a tour of the NATO Combined Air Operations Centre Torrejon (CAOC) and the EU Satellite Centre (SatCen).The Romanian retinue includes Senate Deputy Chair Alina Gorghiu; Deputy Chairman of the Romanian Senate's Committee on European Affairs Ghica; Secretary of the Committee on Romanian communities abroad Lorincz Stefan-Iulian; MP Simina-Geanina-Daniela Tulbure, a member on the Committee on Romanian Communities Abroad, and senior official with the Department of Romanians Abroad Oana Ursache.