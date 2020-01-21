Romanian weightlifter Sincraian, tested positive for third time

Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian was found positive at the anti-doping control for the third time, after the samples taken at the 2012 London Olympics were re-analysed, the Budapest-based International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), announced on Monday.

Sincraian, who evolved in London in the 85 kg category, failing in the snatch event at167 kg and leaving the competition, was found positive for stanozolol metabolites and methenolone, according to the IWF, being provisionally suspended, according to the procedure, until the end of the case.

However, Gabriel Sincraian is already suspended, after failing the doping test the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. He tested back then positive for testosterone and was stripped of the bronze medal in men's 85kg category. In 2017, Sincraian was suspended for an eight-year period by the International Weightlifting Federation.

Gabriel Sincraian (31 years) had yet another period of suspension for doping, between September 23, 2013 and September 23, 2015, so the decision in his case will be that of lifetime suspension.

All four Romanian weightlifters participating in the London 2012 Olympic Games failed the doping test after the samples taken at that time were re-examined: Razvan Martin (bronze in the 69 kg category), Roxana Cocos (silver in the 69 kg category), Florin Croitoru (9th place in the 56 kg category) and Gabriel Sincraian (the 85 kg category), and Romania will lose the two medals after the completion of the cases.