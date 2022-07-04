Romanian woman killed in a shark attack in Egypt; action taken to identify family

A Romanian woman died on Sunday in a shark attack in the Hurghada resort in Egypt according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

MAE says in a press statement that after the Romanian Embassy in Cairo was notified by telephone by the employee of a tourism company about the death of a Romanian woman on vacation in the resort of Hurghada, the embassy took urgent action to get additional information on the circumstances of her death.

"According to the information submitted by the relevant Egyptian officials, investigations revealed that the death of the Romanian citizen occurred as a result of an attack by a shark," MAE confirms.

The Romanian Embassy in Cairo is said to have taken the necessary steps with the Romanian authorities to identify, as a matter of urgency, the Romanian family of the deceased, sending condolences for the death and providing the necessary information on the repatriation of the body to be buried in Romania.

"So far, no other requests for consular assistance have been received from the Romanian Embassy in Cairo from any Romanian citizen regarding this incident. The Romanian Embassy in Cairo continues its dialogue with the Egyptian authorities, with the tourism companies involved and is ready to provide consular assistance," says MAE.

Given that this incident is the second of its kind in recent days involving shark attacks, MAE recommends Romanian citizens who are in Egypt or are going to travel there to follow the advice and recommendations of local authorities regarding safe recreation areas and swimming in the sea.

Two sources told the Reuters news agency that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead.

Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.

AGERPRES