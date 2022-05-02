 
     
Romanians abroad send 91 million Euro to country through Revolut, in Q1, 33% more than 2021

The data from Revolut shows that during the first trimester of this year, Romanians abroad have sent 91 million Euro to the country, with 33% more than the same period of last year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

A Revolut user that is working or established outside the country's border has sent, on average, in the first trimester of 2022, 1,353 Euro / user to family or close ones in the country, and for Easter (April 14-27, 2022), the average value of sent sums was approximately 723 Euro / user.

The app has over 1.7 million clients in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

Most money sent through Revolut came from users in the United Kingdom (76%), and in the top 10 countries there are Germany, USA, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Hungary, France, Norway, Denmark.

