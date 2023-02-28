Romania's ambassador to NATO pays visit to Finland, along other allied ambassadors

A group of ambassadors from NATO member countries, including Romania's Ambassador, Dan Neculaescu, paid a working visit to Finland, organized with the support of the Finnish Mission to NATO, in the context of this country's aspirations to to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

During the meetings that the group of allied ambassadors had with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, with the President of the Finnish Parliament, Matti Vanhanen, and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pekka Haavisto, the preparation and determination of Finland to join NATO was highlighted, according to a Tuesday's post on the Facebook page of Romania's Permanent Delegation to NATO.

In the context of the current security risks to Euro-Atlantic stability generated by Russia's unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, strengthening the entire Eastern Flank is important for increasing the deterrence and defense posture of the Alliance from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

The group of allied ambassadors also visited the Helsinki Hybrid Center of Excellence. On this occasion, there was an exchange of opinions regarding hybrid threats and their countermeasures, as well as ways to support the most vulnerable partners.

The delegation was formed by the ambassadors of Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Luxembourg, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, together with the ambassador of Finland to NATO.

At the Madrid Summit on June 28-30, 2022, the leaders of the NATO member countries took the decision to invite Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Alliance. The accession protocols of the two countries were signed by the 30 member states, of which 28 ratified them. Only Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified the documents, but the Budapest Parliament will decide at the beginning of March. AGERPRES