Romania's anthem performed by tens of artists at 2,000 m altitude, nearby Caraiman Cross

Romania's anthem was performed on Wednesday by tens of artists led by pan flute player Nicolae Voiculet at an altitude of more than 2,000 m, nearby the Heroes' Cross on the Caraiman Peak, with hundreds of persons, authorities and tourists, participating in this unique event organised on the National Anthem Day.

The chief of the Prahova County Gendarmes Inspectorate told AGERPRES that more than one hundred tourists attended the event on the platform nearby the Caraiman Cross, where tens of artists led by the pan flute player Nicolae Voiculet, accompanied by approximately 70 gendarmes from Prahova and Brasov counties, performed the national anthem and other patriotic songs.

The participants flew the national flag and also spread a very large size tricolor flag, some of them putting their right hands on their hearts and others looking towards the sky. Nicolae Voiculet said before that, for him, the national anthem was "a prayer that honours the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Romania."

The Heroes' Cross nearby the Caraiman Peak, which is officially called the Commemorative Cross of the Romanian Heroes of the World War One, is a historic monument located in the Bucegi Mountains. It is shaped like a Latin cross and it measures 39.2 metres in height, having been built between 1924 and 1928, nearby the Caraiman Peak, at an altitude of 2,291 m, in honour of the 30,000 Romanian soldiers who participated in the battles on the Prahova Valley in World War One. In 2013, the monument entered the Guinness World Records for being the highest cross in the world placed on a mountain peak.

The event, which is part of the national tour D.O.R. (Dumnezeu Ocroteste Romania - God Protects Romania), initiated by the artist, was organised by the "Nicolae Voiculet" Cultural Association with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Busteni Town Hall and the Romanian Gendarmerie.