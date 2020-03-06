 
     
Romania's Begu advances to Indian Wells 125K singles quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Thursday progressed to the singles quarter-finals of the 162,480-USD Oracle Challenger Series Indian Wells after defeating Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-3 6-3.

Begu, 29, world number 104 prevailed in one hour and 39 minutes, at her first encounter with 27-year-old Ahn, world number 89.

In the quarter-finals, the Romanian will play another US player, ninth-seeded 26-year-old Jessica Pegula, world number 78, who progressed after defeating her compatriot Shelby Rogers 7-6 (4) 6-2. Begu and Pegula will face each other for the first time.

For her performance so far, Begu won 4,875 US dollars and 29 WTA singles points. AGERPRES

