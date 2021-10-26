 
     
Romania's Bogdan advances to Transylvania Open women's singles R16

Getty Images
Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Monday advanced to the round of 16 of the women's singles event at the 235,238-US dollar Transylvania Open WTA 250 tournament after defeating Serbian Ivana Jorovic 7-6 (1) 6-4.

Bogdan, 28, world number 106 WTA, prevailed in an hour and 41 minutes over 24-year-old Jorovic, world number 417, who in 2019 was number 86.

Bogdan won 3,675 US dollars and 30 WTA singles points, and her next opponent will be the winner between third-seeded Emma Raducanu and Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Two other Romanians lost on Monday in the first round, Alexandra Ignatik (Cadantu) was defeated by Anna-Lena Friedsam 5-7 6-4 6-4, and Andreea Prisacariu lost to Lesia Tsurenko 7-5 6-2.

