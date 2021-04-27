 
     
Romania's Brinza wins silver at European Grappling Championships

Romanian athlete Andreea Brinza on Monday won the silver medal in No-Gi 64kg class event at the European Grappling Championships in Warsaw, after losing in the final to Kateryna Stepanova Shalakalova of Ukraine, reports agerpres.

The Romanian defeated the Russian Renata Yakubova in the quarter-finals, and in the semi-finals she beat Polish Zofia Maria Szawernowska.

At the European Grappling Championships, a new contact sport that combines wrestling, judo, sambo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and other styles, Romania is represented by members of the Romanian Kempo Federation.

 

