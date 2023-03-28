Romania's Cirstea advances to Miami Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals of the Miami Open WTA 1,000 tournament, prize pool 8.8 million US dollars, after defeating Czech Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6 (7/3) 6-4.

Cirstea, 32, world number 74, prevailed in an hour and 35 minutes.

Cirstea and Vondrousova, 23, world number 103, went toe to toe in the first set, in the first ten games (5-5), with the first break points going to the Czech. Cirstea sent the set to a tiebreak, where she was led 2-0, but then she won four points in a row, winning 7-3, told Agerpres.

In the second set, Cirstea managed a break at 3-3.

Cirstea is now 2-1 in the head-to-head count versus Vondrousova, with the Czech emerging victorious 6-2 6-4 in the third round at the Australian Open in 2021, and Cirstea winning 7-5 3-6 6-4 in the first round of the 2022 St. Petersburg Open.

Cirstea thus won 184,465 US dollars and 215 WTA singles points.

The next opponent of the Romanian will be the winner between second-seeded Belarusian Arina Sabalenka 13th-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.