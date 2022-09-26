 
     
Romania's Copil defeats Nicholas David Ionel in qualifications round at Tel Aviv Watergen Open

Marius Copil

Tennis player Marius Copil defeated on Sunday Nicholas David Ionel, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in a Romanian event of the first round of qualifications for the singles main draw of the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv Watergen Open), with total prize money worth 949,475 USD.

Copil (aged 31, ATP's 351st) won the event after almost two hours of playing (2 hours and 06 minutes) against Nicholas David Ionel (aged 19, ATP's 19th), who is the best ranked Romanian in men singles, told Agerpres.

Marius Copil scored 11 aces, but made 4 double errors.

In the qualifications final, Copil will face off Canadian Vasek Pospisil (aged 32, ATP's 142nd).

Ionel won 2,775 USD, while Copil secured a cheque worth 5,090 USD and 6 ATP points.

