Romania's Cornea scores first Grand Slam win

Romanian tennis player Victor Cornea achieved his first victory at a Grand Slam tournament on Friday in Melbourne, after he and Indian Nsriram Balaji got past Italians Matteo Arnaldi/Andrea Pellegrino 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the men's doubles event at the Australian Open tournament.

Cornea and Balaji won in just 60 minutes.

The Romanian-Indian duo clearly dominated the winners, 23 to 14.

For their performance so far, the two won AUD 53,000 and 90 ATP doubles points, and in the second round they will face N. 10 Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)/Mate Pavic (Croatia).

This is Cornea's third Grand Slam tournament, after playing at the French Open and the US Open in 2023.