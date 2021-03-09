Romania's coronavirus daily case count up by 4,989 in over 35,000 tests, death toll at 21,056

As many as 4,989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 835,552 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 767,219 were declared cured.

To date, 6,203,750 RT-PCR tests and 370,579 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 24,469 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,338 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,131 on request) and 11,150 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,003 people were reconfirmed positive.

According to the GCS, 10,157 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, on Tuesday, in the specialized health units, of whom 1,126 in intensive care.

In total, 48,241 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,178 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 53,407 people are in quarantine at home, and 114 in institutionalized quarantine.

A total of 93 people - 56 men and 37 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by GCS.

Of these, one death was recorded in the 10-19 years age category, one death in the 30-39 years age range, 5 deaths in the 40-49 years age range, 13 deaths in the 50-59 years age category, 18 deaths in the 60-69 years age range, 25 deaths in 70-79 years age category and 30 deaths in the category over 80 years.

91 of the registered deaths were in some patients who presented co-morbidities, and 2 deceased patients did not present any co-morbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 21,056 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.