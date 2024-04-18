Romania's Covaliu becomes world's junior men's sabre champion

Romanian fencer Vlad Covaliu of CS Dinamo Bucharest on Thursday won the gold medal in the individual junior men's sabre event at the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the first round, Covaliu defeated Bulgarian Radoslav Vodenov, 15-4, then Chinese Tianhao Wang 15-7, Evann Jean Abba Girault of Niger, 15-11, and then compatriot Radu Nitu 15-6. In the quarter-finals, he prevailed 15-12 over American Cody Walter Ji, in the semi-finals he defeated Spain's Santiago Madrigal 15-6, and in the final he narrowly won against Russia's Pavel Graudin, 15-14.

Radu Nitu ranked 11th, Mihnea Enache finished 31st and Casian Cidu 90th.

In the junior women's sabre event, Romanian Amalia Stan finished 8th, being defeated in the quarter-finals by Chinese Qimiao Pan, who went on to win the event.

Amalia Covaliu finished 46th, Denisa Serban 53rd and Anastasia Fusea 118th.

Romania lined up 27 fencers - 15 for the women's events and 12 for men's - at the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Riyadh, April 12-20, aiming for a 5th-6th place in the final ranking.

Only cadet individual and junior individual and team events were held at the championships in Riyadh.