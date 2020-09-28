Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,271 to 123,944, death toll hits 4,748

As many as 1,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 123,944 on Monday. As many as 99,344 persons were declared cured.According to GCS, 2,372,340 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 6,162 were performed in the last 24 hours - 4,306 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 1,856 upon request.Another 30 people - 15 men and 15 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,748.According to the GCS, 29 deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities, while no comorbidities were recorded in the case of one patient who also died.A number of 7,528 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 557 patients were in intensive care.In Romania, 10,331 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,395 are in institutional isolation. Also, 24,136 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine.A number of 246 people were retested and reconfirmed to be positive.The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put, at 6,693, and so does the number of deaths, 126, both figures unchanged since the last report.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 211 fines amounting to 70,100 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 new caseloads in Romania were recorded, since the last report, in Bucharest City - 235 and in the counties of Iasi - 172, Vaslui - 88, Brasov - 83.Most COVID-19 cases so far have been registered in Bucharest - 16,771 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,473, Brasov - 5,972, Prahova - 5,760 and Argeş - 5,491