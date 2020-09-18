Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,527 to 110,217

As many as 1,527 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 110,217 on Friday.A number of 88,235 persons were declared healed. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.According to GCS, 2,185,923 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 25,254 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,065 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,189 upon request.Another 48 people - 28 men and 20 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,360. According to GCS, 4 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.There were 7,081 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Friday reported by GCS and 447 patients in intensive care.In Romania, 11,684 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,962 are in institutional isolation.Also, 38,999 people are in quarantine at home, and 8 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 519 fines amounting to 152,800 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Bucharest City (171) and the counties of Iasi (110), Dolj (77) and Cluj (68) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained constant at 6,599 and the death toll at 126, with no changes since the last reporting.As many as 581 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive.The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania as of Friday, September 18, were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,487 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,082, Brasov - 5,368, Arges - 5,356 and Prahova - 5,219.