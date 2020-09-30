Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 2,158 to 127,572

As many as 2,158 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 127,572 on Tuesday. As many as 102,476 persons were declared cured.According to GCS, 2,419,691 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 26,021 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,233 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,788 upon request.Another 33 people - 21 men and 12 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,825.According to the GCS, 31 deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities. One patient who died appeared to have no comorbidities and for another one there have been no comorbidities reported up to date.A number of 7,496 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities.There were 550 patients admitted to ICUs.In Romania, 10,677 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,348 are in institutional isolation. Also, 22,986 people are in quarantine at home, and 28 in institutional quarantine.A number of 674 people were retested and reconfirmed to be positive.The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put, at 6,696, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.Bucharest City (405), Iasi County (83), Ilfov (77), and Prahova County (76) recorded the most significant number of new cases since the last report.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 383 fines amounting to 57,800 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Most COVID-19 cases so far have been registered in Bucharest - 17,467 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,564, Brasov - 6,061, Prahova - 5,885, Arges - 5,533, Iasi - 5,018.