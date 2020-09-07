Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 883 to 95,897, death toll hits 3,926

As many as 883 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 95,897 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 40,454 people were declared cured and 12,339 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.

According to GCS, 1,945,738 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 7,247 were performed in the last 24 hours - 4,613 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,634 - upon request.

Another 33 COVID-19 patients - 24 men and 9 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,926.

One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 2 - in the age category 50-59 years, 6 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 7 - in the age category 70-79 years and 17 - in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, all of the 33 deaths were reported in patients who had a medical history.

A number of 7,325 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 465 patients were in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,100 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,115 in institutional isolation.

Also, 33,865 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 968 COVID-19 fines amounting to 201,025 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126.

As many as 239 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest (187) and the counties of Buzau (72), Bacau (65), Prahova (55), Iasi (55) and Dambovita (47) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,249 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,540, Arges - 5,156, Brasov - 4,856 and Prahova - 4,604.