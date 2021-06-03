 
     
Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 196 on 31,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 196 in the last 24 hours following 31,775 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, agerpres reports.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of today there were 1,078,338 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,041,256 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 7,945,521 RT-PCR tests and 1,190,914 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 20,627 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (11,460 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,167 on request); as many as 11,148 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 69 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

