Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 70 on 32,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

COVID-19 test pozitiv

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 70 in the last 24 hours following more than 32,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Friday there were 1,080,140 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,044,919 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 8,188,728 RT-PCR tests and 1,335,929 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 20,309 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (8,7962 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,547 on request); as many as 11,894 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 35 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hours.

