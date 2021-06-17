 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 87 on 27,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Pinterest
relaxare coronavirus

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 87 in the last 24 hours following more than 27,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of today there were 1,080,070 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,044,773 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 8,168,419 RT-PCR tests and 1,324,035 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 17,509 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (9,295 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,214 on request); as many as 9,942 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 30 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hours.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.