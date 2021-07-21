Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 102; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 27,100

As many as 102 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 27,100 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,081,875 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,046,952 were declared cured.

To date, 8,578,335 RT-PCR tests and 1,706,823 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 13,069 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,429 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,640 on request) and 14,095 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 12 people were reconfirmed positive.