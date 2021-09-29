Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10,826, from 70,435 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 10,826 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 70,435 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,221,636 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,110,542 were declared cured.

To date, 9,585,431 RT-PCR tests and 3,203,021 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 27,457 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,184 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,273 on request) and 42,978 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 906 people were reconfirmed positive.