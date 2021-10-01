Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10,887; tests performed in last 24 hours: about 67,000

As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

As of Friday, 1,244,555 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,121,721 were declared cured.

To date, 9,635,994 RT-PCR tests and 3,287,481 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 24,982 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,844 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,138 on request) and 42,065 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 3,111 people were reconfirmed positive.