Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 14,467, in over 66k tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 14,467 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 66,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,318,367 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,158,453 were declared cured.

To date, 9,770,665 RT-PCR tests and 3,524,139 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 25,484 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,360 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,124 on request) and 40,776 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,027 people were reconfirmed positive.