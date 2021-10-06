Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 14,744, in over 70k tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 14,744 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 70,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

As of Sunday, 1,303,900 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,148,983 were declared cured.

To date, 9,745,181 RT-PCR tests and 3,483,363 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 27,351 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,796 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,555 on request) and 42,920 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,437 people were reconfirmed positive.