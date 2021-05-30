Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 158; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 17,000

As many as 158 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 1,077,584 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,039,173 were declared cured.

To date, 7,881,479 RT-PCR tests and 1,159,835 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 11,765 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,998 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,767 on request) and 5,208 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 93 people were reconfirmed positive.