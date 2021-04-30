 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,636; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,000

As many as 1,636 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, report agerpres.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 1,055,265 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 983,393 were declared cured.

To date, 7,365,132 RT-PCR tests and 892,355 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 23,385 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,011 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,374 on request) and 8,606 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 358 people were reconfirmed positive.

 

