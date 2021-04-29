Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,850; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,400

As many as 1,850 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,400 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 1,053,629 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 985,827 were declared cured.To date, 7,341,747 RT-PCR tests and 883,749 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 25,351 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,806 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,545 on request) and 10,091 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 436 people were reconfirmed positive.