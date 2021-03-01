Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,096; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,500

As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 804,090 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 741,471 were declared cured.

To date, 6,029,263 RT-PCR tests and 305,637 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide

In the last 24 hours, 6,616 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,431 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,185 on request) and 4,977 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 456 people were reconfirmed positive.