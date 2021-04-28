Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200

As many as 2,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,051,779 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 983,040 were declared cured.To date, 7,316,396 RT-PCR tests and 873,658 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 25,253 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,165 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,088 on request) and 10,037 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 466 people were reconfirmed positive.