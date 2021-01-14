Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,525; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,000

As many as 3,525 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 684,917 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 614,545 people were declared cured.

To date, 5,104,229 RT-PCR tests and 29,829 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 26,709 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,474 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,235 on request) and 5,957 rapid antigen tests.