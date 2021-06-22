Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 41; tests performed in last 24 hours: 17,599

As many as 41 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,080,323 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,303 were declared cured.To date, 8,232,692 RT-PCR tests and 1,369,870 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 8,598 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,466 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,132 on request) and 9,001 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 19 people were reconfirmed positive, agerpres report.