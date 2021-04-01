Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,115; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000

As many as 6,115 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 41,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 958,918 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 856,405 were declared cured.

To date, 6,744,605 RT-PCR tests and 615,745 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 29,901 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,430 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,471 on request) and 12,081 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,135 people were reconfirmed positive.

AGERPRES .