Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 65; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 30,000

As many as 65 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 1,080,522 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured.To date, 8,286,995 RT-PCR tests and 1,407,320 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 17,701 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,634 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,067 on request) and 12,835 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 23 people were reconfirmed positive.