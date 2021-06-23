Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 66; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,000

As many as 66 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, agerpres report.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,080,389 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,303 were declared cured.To date, 8,252,319 RT-PCR tests and 1,383,832 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 18,627 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,605 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,022 on request) and 13,962 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 33 people were reconfirmed positive.