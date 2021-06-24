Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 68; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 28,000

As many as 68 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 28,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 1,080,457 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,303 were declared cured.To date, 8,269,294 RT-PCR tests and 1,394,485 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 17,941 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,765 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,176 on request) and 10,653 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 33 people were reconfirmed positive.