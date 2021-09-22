Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7,045 from rd 54,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 7,045 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following nearly 54,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,165,886 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania and 1,086,351 patients were declared cured.To date, 9,442,018 RT-PCR tests and 2,951,859 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 23,219 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,002 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,217 on request) and 30,732 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 622 people retested positive.AGERPRES