Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7,589; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 65,000

As many as 7,589 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 65,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 1,718,726 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 9,342 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,521,696 were declared cured.

To date, 10,458,404 RT-PCR tests and 4,752,791 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 19,449 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,676 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,773 on request) and 45,326 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,190 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.