Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 9,148; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,100

As many as 9,148 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following more than 32,100 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,365,788 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,177,704 were declared cured.

To date, 9,847,750 RT-PCR tests and 3,656,367 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 10,653 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,850 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,803 on request) and 21,449 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 650 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.