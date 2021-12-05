Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 916; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 19,000

As many as 916 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 19,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

Of the 916 new cases, 15 were in re-infected patients who tested positive for more than 180 days after first getting ill.

As of Sunday, 1,786,036 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 10,462 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,670,101 were declared cured.

To date, 10,773,807 RT-PCR tests and 5,392,374 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 8,244 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,578 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,666 on request) and 10,840 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 117 people were reconfirmed positive.