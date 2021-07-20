Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 95; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,200

As many as 95 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 31,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,081,773 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,046,881 were declared cured.

To date, 8,565,266 RT-PCR tests and 1,692,728 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 13,188 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,376 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,812 on request) and 18,098 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 21 people were reconfirmed positive.