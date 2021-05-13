Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 953; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000

As many as 953 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 33,222 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 1,069,770 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,020,194 were declared cured.To date, 7,587,984 RT-PCR tests and 1,004,165 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 22,532 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,908 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,624 on request) and 10,690 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 256 people were reconfirmed positive.